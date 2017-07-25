UPDATED: Bin truck tips over in Langford

A bin truck tipped and spilled its contents onto a Langford lawn Tuesday morning on McCallum Road. No one was injured in the crash. (Katherine Engqvist/News Gazette staff)

A bin truck driver lost control in a corner on McCallum Road and tipped over, spilling a load of brush and dirt on the front steps of a Langford home Tuesday morning.

No one was injured as a result of the crash.

Commercial Vehicle Safety and Enforcement was called to 1000 McCallum Rd. shortly after the crash occurred at around 9 a.m.

CVSE enforcement officer Leo Belanger noted in his statement the driver said his load shifted, causing the bin to twist and the truck to go over.

“Historically, dump trucks and these roll on bins are a safety concern for us,” Belanger said.

A series of tire marks, glass fragments and a broken curb show where the truck started to lose control in the corner and where it struck the sidewalk before landing on it’s side on the front lawn of the little home. Belanger noted the driver was probably travelling too fast for the load, which combined with the truck’s high centre of gravity and the weight of the load would have been contributing factors in the crash.

“I’m just happy no one was injured … We’re so fortunate when no one is hurt,” he said, adding anyone could have been on the sidewalk when the truck tipped. “There’s always young children around and bicycles,” he said.

By early afternoon crews had righted the truck and were working to repair it enough to move it to another location. “We’re [just] trying to clear the road as quick as possible,” Belanger said. But he noted due to the truck’s age and the damage to its frame it probably would not be repairable.

Traffic on McCallum Road was single lane alternating for much of the morning and into the afternoon, causing some minor delays to motorists in the area.

