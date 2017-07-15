Duncan man gets arrested twice in same day

Officers locked him up for public intoxication, then for tagging building across from Saanich PD.

Just one hour after being released from jail, a Duncan man is back behind bars.

Saanich Police say they twice arrested the 21-year-old prolific offender on Friday, first for public intoxication and later for public graffiti.

It all started when they received a call at 10 a.m. Friday morning when security at Uptown shopping centre called police about a man that appeared to be intoxicated and unable to care for himself. When officers responded they found the man drunk and under probation to stay away from alcohol.

He was arrested and later released once he had sobered up.

About an hour later police say they noticed the same man spray-painting the side of the Saanich municipal hall, located adjacent to the police station.

“This male’s compulsive criminal behaviour led to our decision to hold him in custody until his appearance before a judge or justice,” said Acting Staff Sergeant Phil Daves. We made this decision to protect the public from further offences. We will continue to target prolific offenders and work with the courts to prevent future offences.”

The man was arrested again and this time officers found a small amount of drugs on him – also contrary to his probation order.

