Duncan mother reported missing

Duncan mother Susan Mitchell was last seen on Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2017. (Submitted)

North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP are requesting the public’s assistance in locating a missing Duncan woman.

Susan Mitchell, 34, was last seen on Tuesday, Sept. 5, around 9 p.m.

She is described as a Caucasian woman with blue eyes and brown hair, 5-foot-5 and 154 lbs.

“Susan’s family and friends are worried and haven’t heard from her,” said Cpl. Kiel Pharis of the North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP. “This is out of character for Susan. We’d like the public’s help to track her down”

Anyone with information as to the whereabouts of Susan Mitchell is asked to contact North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP at 250-748-5522 or Crime Stoppers at cowichancrimestoppers.com; you can text a tip by typing COWICHAN plus your tip to 274637, or call 1-800-222-8477.