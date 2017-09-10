UPDATE: Police remain tight-lipped about early morning car crash that startles Gorge Road residents

Police remain tight-lipped about the details of a motor vehicle incident with injuries Sunday morning in the Gorge Road that rattled residents of an apartment building.

Several calls to Saanich Police asking for additional details about the incident have gone unanswered. It happened in the early morning hours and involved a single vehicle.

While some residents of 76 Gorge Rd. W. thought that maybe an earthquake was happening, it turns out to have been a car that had crashed into a tree in front of the building.

“I heard a really loud noise and it shook a bit. I knew something happened,” said Mary Warner, whose balcony looks right onto the crash scene from above. She was one of a number of people to call 911 after the impact.

This car crashed into a tree in front of 76 Gorge Rd W at about 220 am this morn. Three people inside. More to come. pic.twitter.com/E4pRV8jciA — Victoria News (@VictoriaNews) September 10, 2017

Full details are not yet known, but a car containing three individuals crashed at about 2:20 a.m., leaving occupants with undetermined injuries. As morning fell and people began rising for the day, the mangled vehicle sat in the car park under the building and a tree service crew was clearing away the debris from the tree and the adjacent utility pole, said to contain only phone and wifi services, was hanging almost over the sidewalk.

In the aftermath of the incident it was a chaotic scene.

“There was another car and there were people screaming and the tree was down. I had no under idea that a car was under there,” Warner said, describing what she saw immediately after the crash.

One occupant of the crashed vehicle had gotten out and appeared to be OK, she said, while the driver was still inside and a person was laying in the back seat.

Emergency crews were on scene quickly and Gorge Road between Wascana and Harriet roads was blocked for some time afterward.

Warner said she was even more worried due a strange smell coming from the area below her balcony.

“One of the reasons I was really scared was that I didn’t know if the car was going to catch on fire or something and it’s right below us. I didn’t know if we needed to evacuate or anything.”

Saanich police are investigating the crash and no word was immediately available on the condition of the occupants of the car.

