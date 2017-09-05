Earthquake hits Sooke this morning

Sooke has been shaken by two earthquakes in the past 24 hours, says Earthquaketrack.com.

The latest one happened 26 km south of Sooke around 9:41 am this morning, and was only 1.7 in magnitude and 41 km in depth, so there is a low chance that any of us felt it.

This isn’t the first time things have gotten quaky lately though. According to Earthquake Track, the Sooke region has had four in the past seven days, six in the past month, and 51 in the past year.

Tofino had an earthquake this morning as well, measuring 3.8 in magnitude and 4 km in depth.

This was far more rare for their community however, as they only had one earthquake recorded in the past month, and as little as seven in the past year.