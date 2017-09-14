Earthquake simulator to shake up Sidney

Hugo Wong/News staff

The ShakeZone Tour is coming to North Saanich this Sunday Sept. 17 from 10 to 4 p.m.

Residents are invited to the Panorama Recreation Centre parking lot to enter a machine which simulates an 8.0-magnitude earthquake.

Organized by the Insurance Bureau of Canada (IBC), the Tour is stopping in various cities on Vancouver Island and the Lower Mainland to educate residents about the risk of earthquake in the region until the Great B.C. Shakeout, a province-wide earthquake drill on Oct. 19.

According to the IBC, there is a 30 per cent chance that a significant earthquake will strike southwestern B.C. in the next 50 years.

Andrew McGrath, manager of media relations at IBC, says that the simulator is an effective outreach tool because it demonstrates how intense an 8.0 magnitude earthquake can be.

“The first thing I noticed when I got in it is that you won’t be standing in that type of event, so it really reinforces in your mind both to drop, cover and hold on as well as to take steps to prepare yourself and your family.”

McGrath encourages families to have a plan in case an earthquake happens, at least 72 hours of food and water, as well as first aid supplies and portable flashlights in case an earthquake strikes at night.

He also adds that financial preparedness is also important when rebuilding after an earthquake, and it is one of the insurance industry’s national priorities.

“We know that over 70 per cent of individuals on the Island have earthquake insurance, so that’s great to see, but it’s important that everyone has that conversation with their provider to see the level of coverage that works best for them.”

For more information on emergency preparedness, visit prepareyourself.ca.