Emergency crews busy with two separate incidents Thursday morning

One MVI involved a cyclist, the other involved a pedestrian

Emergency crews were busy with two crashes in Colwood Thursday morning.

In one incident, Colwood Fire Rescue responded after a collision between a cyclist and a vehicle on Wale Road around 8:20 a.m. The cyclist was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

“The cyclist was banged up quite a bit,” said Fire Chief John Cassidy, noting the cyclist’s bike is currently at the fire department. “We expect to see him [the cyclist] later on today.”

We're responding to an MVI – Vehicle vs. Pedestrian at Metchosin Rd and Wishart Rd in @cityofcolwood. Expect delays in the area. #yyjtraffic — West Shore RCMP (@WestshoreRCMP) September 28, 2017

Less then an hour after, the West Shore RCMP also responded to a motor vehicle incident involving a pedestrian at Metchosin and Wishart roads in Colwood around 9 a.m., that caused delays in traffic.

More information to come.

kendra.wong@goldstreamgazette.com