English Inn redevelopment to start with heritage alteration

Aragon Properties is redeveloping the English Inn, expanding the existing facilities. It hopes to later build a 180-unit condominium complex. Facebook photo

Aragon Properties has received a heritage alteration permit for the English Inn as part of its greater redevelopment proposal for the Lampson Street site.

Luke Ramsay, Aragon’s development co-ordinator, told Esquimalt council at a recent meeting that the changes to the outside of the building, related to broader renovations inside, are the “first phase of the English Inn development.”

The Vancouver-based company plans to add a restaurant and bar to the 1906-built structure at 429 Lampson St. and undertake a complete hotel renovation. They also hope to construct a 180-unit condominium complex on the adjacent property.

“Essentially what we’re trying to do with this project is bring a little more business and livelihood to the development of this area,” Ramsay explained.

In Aragon’s presentation to council on Oct. 2, Graham Fligg of Merrick Architecture said the team is proposing minor adjustments that “respect and celebrate the original language” of the building.

“There have been significant alterations to the building over the course of time,” he said. Some of those changes were deemed violations by heritage experts at the time, but nonetheless became part of the Inn’s heritage designation.

Ultimately, Fligg said, Aragon’s goal is to marry the previous additions with their contemporary plans in order to adhere to those designations as much as possible.

Council gave unanimous approval to the heritage alteration permit.

