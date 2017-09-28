Esquimalt committee of the whole seeks public input on housing plans

Council to review housing policies as part of new Official Community Plan

Esquimalt town council is asking for public input regarding housing policies at a special meeting of committee of the whole next Tuesday (Oct. 3). Screenshot

Esquimalt residents will have a chance to voice their input regarding housing policies at a Special Meeting of Committee of the Whole on Tuesday, Oct. 3.

The township has opened the meeting to the public as they review housing policies to inform the adoption of a new Official Community Plan.

Esquimalt is still adhering to goals and policies written up in 2007. A review process that began in 2015 is expected to wrap up later this year with a draft to implement the new OCP in early 2018.

Affordable housing is at the top of the list, specifically the impact of zoning, land-use regulation, spatial allocation and development. Relaxing current stipulations around secondary suites and the construction of coach homes will be a key focus, something the township does not currently permit.

Council held an affordable housing workshop in May where the Canadian Mortgage and Housing Corporation, local government, builders and developers, architects and non-profit organizations provided input. Tuesday’s meeting will provide residents with an opportunity to address council directly.

The full staff report will be made available online at esquimalt.ca on Friday (Sept. 29).

