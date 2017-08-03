UPDATED: Esquimalt man facing animal cruelty, assault charges

Don Denton/Victoria News An Esquimalt man is facing charges of assault and animal cruelty.

UPDATE: Police have been overwhelmed with public support for the victim. The cat’s medical costs have now been completely covered.

An Esquimalt man is facing charges of animal cruelty and assault on his roommate and her cat.

Victoria police were called to a residence in the 600-block of Head Street at 7 p.m. Tuesday when a woman reported her roommate allegedly assaulted her. The woman had arrived home earlier that night and discovered blood inside the shared residence, and her cat was missing.

Esquimalt man to face charges of assault & animal cruelty/neglect | https://t.co/coDrsmZCP8 #Esquimalt — Victoria Police (@vicpdcanada) August 3, 2017

She told police her roommate had been bitten by her cat, but when she asked him where her cat was, he assaulted her and fled on a bike.

The roommate was found shortly after and refused to disclose the cat’s location. Police found the cat on the property in a pet carrier, which appeared to have been in a large amount of water inside an industrial waste container. The cat was in distress, and taken to an animal hospital downtown.

Victoria police covered initial medical costs for the cat and the owner is seeking financial reparations to cover the outstanding costs.

The suspect faces one charge of assault and one charge of animal neglect/cruelty.

