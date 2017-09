Media invited to a briefing and demolition range demonstration got an inside look at the training that has some concerned about whale safety

Does explosives training negatively affect whales in the surrounding area?

Media were invited to Bentinck Island off Metchosin to witness a live demolition demonstration where a whale-watching vessel’s captain got into a conflict when explosives were detonated despite warnings of whales in the area.

