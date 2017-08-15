Extra boat sailing from Vancouver Island on Sunday night

With summer holidays ongoing and weekends still the most popular time to travel onto and off the Island, B.C. Ferries is adding late-night sailings to the mainland this Sunday (Aug. 20).
An 11 p.m. sailing has been added from Swartz Bay to Tsawwassen, while an extra boat will take off at 11:40 p.m. from Departure Bay in Nanaimo heading to Horseshoe Bay.
#BCFNews— BC Ferries (@BCFerries) August 15, 2017
Extra late night sailings added Sunday, Aug 20 #SwartzBay – #Tsawwassen & #DepartureBay – #HorseshoeBay: https://t.co/F1mjWJyzTb^mm pic.twitter.com/85PpRsw7ih
For detailed schedule information and reservations, visit bcferries.com or call them at 1-888 BCFERRY (223-3779).