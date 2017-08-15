Extra boat sailing from Vancouver Island on Sunday night

BC Ferries is adding an 11 p.m. sailing from Swartz Bay this Sunday (Aug. 20) to handle the summer rush. Courtesy BC Ferries

With summer holidays ongoing and weekends still the most popular time to travel onto and off the Island, B.C. Ferries is adding late-night sailings to the mainland this Sunday (Aug. 20).

An 11 p.m. sailing has been added from Swartz Bay to Tsawwassen, while an extra boat will take off at 11:40 p.m. from Departure Bay in Nanaimo heading to Horseshoe Bay.

For detailed schedule information and reservations, visit bcferries.com or call them at 1-888 BCFERRY (223-3779).

