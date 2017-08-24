Fall brings expanded transit to Greater Victoria

Provincial funding means expanded transit routes across Greater Victoria

The Victoria Regional Transit Commission and BC Transit plan to introducte of two new routes, open the Westhills Exchange and improveme frequency and on-time performance this fall.

The fall service also introduces 20,000 new service hours to the system and eight new buses to the fleet to improve overall service – all through funding from the Province of B.C. and the VRTC.

“Investing in service expansion means more opportunities for people to choose public transit,” said Claire Trevena, Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure. “These service and infrastructure improvements will be of great benefit to residents of Greater Victoria.”

Key service improvements for 2017 include: an introduction of new route 43 Royal Roads to serve the Belmont Park Community and Royal Roads University; introduction of new route 46 Dockyard/Westhills with service between Westhills and Dockyard; Introduction of Westhills Exchange at the YMCA in Langford and general improvements to on-time performance.

“Partnerships are key to making transit successful, and this is evident in the expansion that will benefit customers as we roll out fall service this year,” said Susan Brice, chair of the VRTC. “The introduction of the new service hours addresses needs expressed by customers, and we look forward to continuing to work towards future expansion.”

As of Sep. 5, full service is also reinstated on routes serving high schools, the University of Victoria, Camosun College and Royal Roads University. The level of service on these routes is adjusted in the summer months when demand traditionally declines. The seasonal service reductions allow BC Transit to provide more service hours during the fall and winter.

Sooke residents will have to wait a little longer, before they receive better transit service, says Mayor Maja Tait. But she’s confident it’s on the way.

“It’s disappointing that Sooke will see no improvements this fall,” Tait said, but she’s encouraged by a review that will take place next year.

Reinstated routes are:

2/2A Oak Bay/Willows/ Downtown

4 UVic/Downtown

7 UVic/Downtown

8 Interurban/Oak Bay

12 UVic/University Heights

13 Ten Mile Point/UVic

14 UVic/Vic General

15 UVic/Esquimalt

16 UVic/Uptown

17 UVic/Downtown

19 Hillside Mall

21 Interurban/Downtown

22 Vic General-Watkiss/ Hillside Mall

26 Dockyard/UVic

27 Gordon Head/ Downtown/Beacon Hill

35 Ridge/Royal Oak

39 UVic/Royal Roads

50 Langford/Downtown

51 Langford/UVic

55 Happy Valley

57 Thetis Heights/ Westhills

59 Triangle Mountain

60 Wishart

For more information on routes, fares and schedules call 250-382-6161 or visit BCTransit.com/Victoria.

@OakBayNews

cvanreeuwyk@oakbaynews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.