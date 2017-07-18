Fifth bear killed in Sooke

Those who leave garbage out can be fined $230 for attracting dangerous wildlife

A fifth bear was killed on Friday near the Sooke Community Hall due to habituation.

“It’s so unfortunate for these bears,” said conservation offcer Rick Dekelver. “It’s so preventable, but it’s an ongoing battle to get people to change their ways and put their garbage away.”

A bear was killed in central Saanich on Friday as well.

“There’s just some people that don’t appreciate wildlife the way others do.We have poeple that aren’t willing to change their practices and just view these things as pests,” said Dekelver. “When I drive around I see garbage cans out all the time, and as long as people keep leaving their garbage out it’s going to continue to be a problem.”

Dekelver explained that if a bear gets into your garbage and your garbage isn’t locked up, you could be charged a fine of $230 for attracting dangerous wildlife.

To report a bear sighting, call 1-(877)-952-7277 or call your local police department.

“There’s not much worse than having to put down a bear, but the only thing that comes to my mind is having a child or person that’s injured because no one reported their sighting,” said Dekelver.