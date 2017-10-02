Final section of West Shore Parkway opens Wednesday morning after 11 a.m.

Graham Clifford puts the finishing touches on the landscape along the last segment of the West Shore Parkway, which opens to the public on Oct. 4 (today), beginning at 11 a.m. (Kendra Wong/News Gazette staff)

The City of Langford’s largest infrastrucutre grant project is nearly complete.

After roughly two years, the last segment of the West Shore Parkway project officially opens to traffic Wednesday (Oct. 4) after 11 a.m.

“We’re pretty excited. It’s a big project for our staff and everyone who worked on it,” said Michelle Mahovlich, director of engineering with the City of Langford.

The final section crosses the railway tracks and offers a connection between Kettle Lake Drive south to Langford Parkway.

There are no signal lights on the West Shore Parkway and it is instead entirely roundabout controlled for the smooth movement of traffic and involves less stopping, which reduces the amount of greenhouse gases emitted, said Mahovlich.

It also includes landscaping, solar-powered pedestrian crossings and provides connectivity for cyclist and pedestrians to get to and from the YMCA-YWCA location in Westhills, Belmont Secondary and the City Centre Park’s recreation facilities.

RELATED: Middle section of West Shore Parkway opens to traffic 10 a.m. Wednesday

In August, the middle section of the road, connecting Westhills with Sooke Road, near Salem Road, was opened.

The entire 3.5-kilometre roadway gives drivers the ability to travel from Trans-Canada Highway south to Sooke Road, providing a key north/south connection for residents in the region.

“It’s going to improve overall traffic flow because it will split the traffic loading away from Jacklin Road, Veterans Memorial Parkway and divide it up a little better,” Mahovlich said.

“It’ll give another access from the Trans-Canada Highway and also the residents that live between the railroad tracks and the highway, it gives them a direct access to the core of Langford.”

RELATED: West Shore Parkway to open this fall

The roughly $22.5 million West Shore Parkway project, which began in 2015, was completed in nine segments and funded through a New Building Canada Infrastructure grant.

The federal and provincial governments each contributed up to $7.4 million to the project through the small communities fund, while the City is responsible for any remaining costs.

Remaining funds will be used to build the city’s sewage lift station, which is expected to be complete by March 2019.

Since the connection is complete, the existing rail crossing at Humpback Road will officially close on Friday, Oct. 20 at 9 a.m., as part of an agreement with the Island Corridor Foundation.

Mahovlich said since the middle section was opened, many drivers have used the road, but it may take a while for people to realize the entire section is now open.

She reminded drivers that those entering the roundabout should yield to traffic already in the circle.

[gps-image name=”8752991_web1_171004-GNG-Westshoreparkwaymap.jpg”]

kendra.wong@goldstreamgazette.com