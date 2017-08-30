Final steel for Johnson Street Bridge on the way

The new bridge deck structure being lifted onto the transport ship in China. (Photo courtesy City of Victoria)

The final shipment of steel for the Johnson Street Bridge is on the way.

The steel left Shanghai on a 25-day-trip across the Pacific Ocean, and is expected to arrive in Victoria late September. This shipment includes the deck structure for cars and bikes to travel across the bridge, and the pedestrian and multi-use pathways.

Once the parts arrive, the steel will be cleaned and inspected for any damages during shipping. Workers will then begin attaching traffic lighting and deck surfaces to the bridge. Parts will offload in either Victoria or Vancouver, depending on timing, according to a press release.

The marine channel and current bridge will be closed at times while the new structure is built, to be announced in the future.

You can track the ship’s movements across the ocean by following AAL SINGAPORE.

