Finalists announced for 2017 Torch Awards on Vancouver Island

These awards handed out by the Better Business Bureau honour companies that demonstrate ethics and integrity.

Finalists for the Better Business Bureau’s 2017 Torch Awards have been announced on Vancouver Island.

These prestigious awards honour those businesses that encourage and support ethical business practices as a key purpose. The Torch Awards are internationally recognized and given out to companies that demonstrate ethics and integrity towards consumers and the marketplace.

Winners will be unveiled at a gala event in Victoria on Nov. 3, at the Union Club of B.C.

“Every nominee should be proud of themselves for their outstanding customer service and commitment to maintaining trust in our business community,” said Rosalind Scott, President & CEO of BBB serving Vancouver Island.

“Every finalist deserves to win a Torch Award, however, our panel of volunteer judges has the difficult task of selecting the top 12 businesses to receive a prestigious Torch Award. Winners will be announced at our gala event on November 3rd, at the Union Club of B.C.”

The finalists are:

Award Category: Contractors – General

Villamar Construction Ltd. (Victoria)

Classic Home Improvements (Victoria)

Excalibur Custom Homes Ltd. (Victoria)

Mike Geric Construction Ltd. (Victoria)

Award Category: Customer Service

Expedia CruiseShipCenters (Victoria)

Kgeez Cycle (Victoria)

M&N Mattress Shop Ltd. (Parksville)

Momease Baby Boutique (Victoria)

Award Category: Health & Wellness

Comfort Keepers (Victoria)

Diamond Optical & Eyecare (Victoria)

Helping Hands PSS Ltd. (Sidney)

Award Category: Renovations

Bath Fitter (Victoria)

Island Dream Kitchens (Sidney)

The Kitchen Technician (Victoria)

X 2 Lewis Home Renovations (Qualicum Beach)

Award Category: Technical Services

Blackapple Cellular (Victoria)

devEdge Internet Marketing (Victoria)

Mid Island Computer Enterprises (MICE) Ltd. (Nanoose Bay)

Priority 1 Computer Service Ltd. (Victoria)

Award Category: Heating & Electrical

EM Electrical Contracting (Victoria)

Gaslight Heat Services (Victoria)

Servicexcel (Nanaimo)

4 Seasons Mechanical Contractors (Victoria)

Award Category: Home Improvement

Blue Skies Painting & Renovations (Victoria)

CBS Masonry (Victoria)

CBS Stoneworks (Victoria)

Fuller Landscapes (Nanaimo)

Award Category: Roofing Contractors

High Definition Roofing Ltd. (Victoria)

Oceanside Roofing Ltd. (Parksville)

Parker Johnston Industries Ltd. (Victoria)

Soare Contracting Ltd. (Victoria)

Award Category: Environment & Safety

Brighton Drain Services Ltd. (Sidney)

Garden City Pest Control (Victoria)

RemovAll Remediation Services Ltd. (Victoria)

Victoria Tank Service Ltd. (Victoria)

Award Category: Cleaning Services

Dri-Way Carpet & Upholstery Care (Victoria)

Luv-A-Rug Services Inc. (Victoria)

Moore’s Cleaning & Maintenance Service (Comox)

Pro Sweep Plus Ltd. (Victoria)

Award Category: Movers

Moveco Moves Ltd. (Victoria)

Moving On Up Home Solutions (Victoria)

On Line Moving and Delivery Ltd. (Victoria)

Provincial Moving & Storage Ltd. (Victoria)

Award Category: Professional Services

Auxilium Mortgage Corporation (Victoria)

Pain Free Tax & Bookkeeping Service (Victoria)

Personal Protection Systems Inc. (Victoria)

The Resume Hut® (Victoria)

Award Category: Windows and Doors