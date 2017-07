‘The fire risk is very serious.’ says Sooke Fire Rescue

The fire danger rating is now at “extreme” for the District of Sooke.

“Extremely dry forest fuels and the fire risk is very serious. New fires will start easily, spread rapidly, and challenge fire suppression efforts,” Sooke Fire Rescue said in a statement on Facebook.

“General forest activities may be restricted, including open burning, industrial activities and campfires.”

Sooke is currently on an open fire and campfire ban.