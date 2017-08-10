Fire in Beacon Hill Park Wednesday night was human-caused

Fire grew up to 50 feet in diameter at Circle Drive and Heywood Way before flames were extinguished

Lauren Boothby / VICTORIA NEWS

A fire at Beacon Hill Park grew to 50 feet in diameter last night before it was extinguished, and is said to be human-caused.

Two engines were dispatched at 10:25 p.m. Wednesday night to a fire at the flag pole in the park. Responders did not find a fire in that location, but a second call directed them to the intersection of Circle Drive and Heywood Way where they found a brush fire. The fire was extinguished by 10:39 p.m. and Victoria Police are investigating the specific cause.

Dan Atkinson, deputy fire chief for the Victoria Fire Department, said favourable weather conditions fortunately kept the size to a minimum.

“It happened at night when it’s cooler and wasn’t wind-driven, that played into the fact that it was contained in a relatively small area,” he said.

Fires in parks are not very common, according to Atkinson, but care and diligence can go a long way in preventing them “both you know, (from) smoking materials, and then just not intentionally lighting fires,” he said.

The only damage was to grass and brush in the area.

lauren.boothby@vicnews.com