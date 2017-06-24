Firefighters, family, friends and dignitaries honour former Victoria fire chief Doug Angrove

A vintage fire truck bearing the flag draped casket of former Victoria Fire Department chief Doug Angrove makes its way along Lyall Street in Esquimalt on Saturday en route to a memorial service for the late chief at the Esquimalt curling rink. Don Descoteau/Victoria News

With late Victoria fire chief Doug Angrove’s Canadian flag-draped casket riding atop an antique Victoria Fire Department truck, representatives from fire brigades around the Capital Region marched with dignitaries and family members in a funeral procession along Lyall Street in Esquimalt on a hot Saturday afternoon.

The procession made its way to the Esquimalt Archie Browning Sports Centre curling rink, where the funeral ceremony was being held.

On duty firefighters from the CFB Esquimalt and Township of Esquimalt departments stood silently in separate columns along the procession route, in tribute to the well-liked chief, who retired in 2011 and lost his battle with brain cancer on May 12 of this year.

As the type of cancer Angrove died from is considered a likely occupational disease for firefighters, his name will be added to a memorial at Victoria city hall that honours firefighters who died in the line of duty.

