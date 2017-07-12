Firefighters ignore campfire ban

A group of B.C. firefighters are being skewered online for enjoying a campfire Tuesday

A group of forest firefighters are in hot water on social media after they were captured enjoying a campfire on Adams Lake Tuesday evening.

A Facebook post showing the firefighters beside their campfire during a province-wide campfire ban has been shared more than 600 times since last night.

Rusty Clark took the initial photos and posted them to Facebook, asking residents to help him report the wildfire crew.

“Can somebody please report these idiots for me please!,” wrote Clark. “They’re at Gordon Bay on Adams Lake with a big campfire thinking that it’s OK. Our own fire fighters?”

Among the more than 100 comments on the post are people furious the firefighters are breaking their own rules.

“Holy they are dumb,” reads one comment. “They all should be fired!” says another.

“That’s what happens when out of towns fire crews come to fight fires…that’s why our local fire fighter contractors should be on the fires, not these unprofessional fire fighters,” added Carmen Byford.

“Just attended the informational meeting Monday evening stating these men are the best firefighters around,” wrote Brenda-Colin Blair. “Their conduct proves differently.”

The BC Wildfire Service says they are well aware of the photos and are investigating those involved and their actions.

“We are taking this very seriously,” says fire information office Justine Hunse.

Hunse says the province will release more information once they conduct a full investigation into the actions of their crew members.