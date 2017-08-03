First Nations people in B.C. three times more likely to die of overdose

New figures paint a disturbing image of the overdose crisis for First Nations people

First Nations people in B.C. are three times more likely to die of a drug overdose.

That’s according to new provincial data released Thursday – a piece of the overdose crisis that has been unknown since the crisis began.

First Nations people made up about 10 per cent of the overdose deaths between January 2015 and July 31, 2016.

Status First Nations people make up 3.4 per cent of B.C.’s population, but the proportion of First Nations people overdosing with some resulting in death was about 14 per cent.

Last year, 967 people died in the province from illicit drug overdoses.

Mental Health and Addictions Minister Judy Darcy and the First Nations Health Authority deputy chief medical officer Dr. Shannon McDonald are expressing the need for cultural-based care.

