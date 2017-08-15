Five vehicles damaged in early morning vandlaism in Central Saanich

Central Saanich Police are reminding people to be vigilant in their neighbourhoods after five vehicles were vandalized in the early morning hours of Sunday, August 13.

News Review reader Neal Sheppard reported the incident, as his car had all four tires slashed in the incident. He’s already had the tires replaced but a second vehicle of his still has a flat tire as a result of the vandalism.

Another three vehicles either had tires slashed or the body panels keyed, according to Constable P.J. Shea of the Central Saanich Police Service. Officers did attend the West Saanich Road condo complex where the vandalism took place, he said, and saw some of the damage.

However, he said police had little evidence to go on, as there was no video surveillance in place and to date, no witnesses.

Shea said people should always pay close attention to strange noises, vehicles and people acting suspiciously in their neighbourhoods. Acting with a sense of precaution can go a long way in preventing crime.

If anyone has information about the vandalism incident, please call the Central Saanich Police at 250-652-4441.