Flair Air expands route network in B.C.

Flair Airlines is expanding their route network by addition flights to three additional airports; Kelowna International Airport, Toronto Pearson Airport and Vancouver International Airport.

Flair notes that the expansion announcement is a ‘significant milestone’ for the airline.

“The addition of these three airports directly extends our reach into some of Canada’s larger and more popular destinations. Flair is thrilled to expand and bring with us our low fares and welcome new passengers,” stated Chris Lapointe, vice president of commercial operations.

Tickets are now on sale for flights beginning on December 15th, 2017 to these locations.

In addition, people will now be able to book their flights right through to the end of 2018.

“This is just the beginning of many more announcements such as this,” hinted Lapointe. “We are adding more aircraft and as we do, our network will grow significantly.”

Flair Airlines plans to be operating 12 aircraft by the spring of 2019.

Since last year, Flair has flown over 376,600 passengers on over 3090 flights.

Schedule Highlights:

Kelowna to:

Edmonton, Toronto 3 times weekly

Vancouver, Edmonton, Toronto 4 times weekly

Toronto to:

Edmonton, Vancouver, Kelowna 4 times weekly

Edmonton, Kelowna 3 times weekly

Vancouver to: