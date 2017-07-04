Forest fire reported in Harbourview Road area of Sooke

Sooke Fire Rescue and B.C. Wildfire personnel are on the scene of a small forest fire on Mount Manuel Quimper.

The fire started at about 1:45 p.m. Tuesday and doubled in size in about 30 minutes.

Firefighters are calling it a “rank two” fire, meaning it is a slow moving surface fire.

The Capital Regional District, Sooke Fire Rescue and B.C. Wildfire are also at the scene. There is currently no concern for any residents’ safety.

The park is closed to the public and fire officials hope to have the area secured by this evening.

Mount Manuel Quimper is a popular hiking destination in the Sooke Hills, east of Sooke.