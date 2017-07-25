Fresh description of missing girl released by Victoria police

Photo shows what she was wearing when last seen at home

Victoria police have released a more recent photo of missing Victoria teen Jade Kozma in hopes of making a break in the case.

The photo shows the 18-year-old wearing makeup, with her distinctive right forearm tattoo bearing the written words “like daughter” visible. Kozma is said to change the colour of her hair frequently, but the picture shows her with long brown hair, which she often wears in a ponytail.

[gps-image name=”7858862_web1_VNE-KozmaTattoo.jpg”]

When last seen in the Gorge Road area more than a week ago, she was wearing a light grey hoodie with a dark grey hood and arms, light grey sweatpants, white socks with bold black lettering, and white runners.

She also has a small cross tattoo between her left thumb and forefinger. She stands five-foot-five and weighs approximately 110 pounds.

Anyone with information on Kozma’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Victoria police at 250-995-7654.

