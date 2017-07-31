Fuel spill in Langford closes McCallum Road

Large water truck breaks down on roadway near Best Buy

McCallum Road in Langford is closed after a water truck broke down at roughly 11:30 a.m. Monday on the roadway near Best Buy.

The truck is leaking fuel and emergency crews are on scene. It was originally believed to be a 5,000 gallon fuel truck but according to reports the vehicle is actually a water truck. Crews are assessing the spill which is believed to have come from the truck’s fuel tank.

Truck "just broke", spilling diesel fuel onto McCallum Road, outside of Home Depot/Best Buy. https://t.co/IXLEAzgcKw pic.twitter.com/zMZ3pWOjoh — Joel Tansey (@joelgazette) July 31, 2017

An RCMP officer at the scene said the truck “just broke” and is now spilling diesel.

There is no access to Costco, Staples or Home Depot from McCallum Road at this time and Millstream Road is heavily congested. McCallum Road is closed between Millstream Road and Costco.

More to come.