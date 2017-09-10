Future firefighters camp perfect end to hot summer

It’s safe to say Saanich’s inaugural Future Firefighters Camp was a success.

Youth aged 8 to 12 spent the last five days of their summer holiday (while parents spent $250) to attend the Future Firefighters Camp, a partnership between Saanich, the Saanich Firefighters Charitable Foundation and the Braefoot Athletic Association.

Campers visited different fire halls to learn and apply lifesaving skills, check out equipment and participate in drills with Saanich firefighters.

“It’s the first time and it’s been going great”, said Saanich firefighter Joel Jackson, who’s also the chair of the Saanich Fire Department’s Charitable Foundation. “The kids get to go through the same drills we do as firefighters, so they enjoy it.”

Firefighters hosted campers at Station No. 2 on Elk Lake Drive where the youth opened a hydrant and filled the pump truck, while another group ran the hose and a third entered a “burning” building to save a victim.

