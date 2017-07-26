Future highway berm threatens Saanich river

This image from the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure shows the berm it plans to build. Friends of Cuthbert Holmes Park say the berm threatens Colquitz River.

The spokesperson for a local environmental group says a proposed highway berm threatens a local river.

Julian Anderson, lead steward for the Friends of Cuthbert Holmes Park, said plans by the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure to build a berm out of soil from the McKenzie Interchange Project violate a 30-yard-buffer to protect Colquitz River.

The McKenzie Interchange Project is an $85 million project by the provincial government to ease traffic and improve traffic at the intersection of McKenzie Avenue and Highway 1 through a partial ‘clover-leaf’ ramp system that also includes features desiged to benefit cyclists and transit riders. Construction started in the fall of 2016 and plans call for its completion by late 2018.

The project has generated considerable controversy from its start. Groups representing community and environmental interests have joined area politicians to express concerns about the environmental and social effects of the project. Anderson’s comments to Saanich council Monday focused on the berm that the ministry plans to build on the southside of Highway 1 to serve as visual and sound buffer between the highway and Cuthbert Holmes Park.

Pointing to several spots on a map as part of a multi-media presentation to council Monday, Anderson said the berm violates the agreed-upon buffer designed to protect Colquitz River in questioning the competence of the ministry.

“Their performance on the ground has been terrible,” he said. “They can’t measure 30 metres. It is an $85-million project. They are professional engineers.”

Anderson said he understood the rationale behind the berm. But he is concerned about its environmental impact on the park and Colquitz River.

“You will see the slopes [of the berm] are quite step, and I have concerns about the stability (of the slope) and the proximity to the river,” he said.

Anderson said the ministry’s efforts to stabilize the slope by planting vegetation are also insufficent. “They have proposed 160 plants for this berm, which is 500 metres in length. That is less one plant for three linear metres, so that is woefully inadequate for the task at hand.”

Anderson said the ministry also lacks an effective management plan for invasive plant species. “They apparently will be expecting Saanich to deal with this, because they had told me that their evasive species management [plan] will end once the project is completed,” he said. “The unfortunate thing that is exactly where the problems start and evasive species thrive on sterile soil.”

Mayor Richard Atwell and the rest of the council received the report.

“It is not painting a very rose picture,” he said.

It is not clear yet when the ministry will be coming before Saanich with their berm plans.

The Saanich News has contacted the ministry for information and comment with updates to follow.