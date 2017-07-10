Capital Tree Service utility arborist Marcus Muiser saws a fallen Garry oak branch outside the apartment building of Cloverdale and Savannah streets. The massive branch failed on Monday morning, missing powerlines. Travis Paterson/News Staff

Garry oak branch crashes down next to Cloverdale apartments

Resident thought crashing oak branch ‘was a vehicle’

Capital Tree Service utility arborist Marcus Muiser was called out to remove a fallen Garry oak branch outside the apartment building of Cloverdale and Savannah streets on Monday.

The massive branch failed on Monday morning, just missing powerlines.

Leslie Kallen lives in the building across the street from the tree and heard it crash.

“I thought a vehicle had driven into it,” Kallen said. “It’s lucky because a lot of cars drive by that [branch] to go to work.”

Muiser said the mature tree showed rot where the branch came down. It’s not uncommon for Garry oaks to fail in the dry of summer. The roots of this tree were likely stunted by the building it grew next to, which could have contributed to its failure, he said.

Because of the rot the entire tree will come down.

reporter@saanichnews.com

 

Capital Tree Service utility arborist Marcus Muiser saws a fallen Garry oak branch outside the apartment building of Cloverdale and Savannah streets. The massive branch failed on Monday morning, missing powerlines. Travis Paterson/News Staff

Most Read