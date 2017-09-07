Gas leak in Esquimalt redirects traffic along Admirals Road

Police are onsite and asking people to avoid the area

Police redirect traffic along Admirals Road after reports of a gas leak. Don Descoteau/VICTORIA NEWS

A gas leak near Thomas Road in Esquimalt is currently turning vehicle traffic around on Admirals Road at Maplebank Road.

Traffic from Colville Road is being rerouted toward Naden on Admirals Road.

The smell of gas was evident in the air some distance from the site. People are asked to avoid the area, where work on an upgrade to Admirals Road has been underway.

More to come.