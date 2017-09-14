Gone! Tickets sold out to Raptors game at UVic in 20 minutes

Toronto Raptors will play to a full house at CARSA on Sept. 28

Some were winners and some were (sore) losers on Thursday as tickets to the Toronto Raptors intrasquad game at UVic on Sept. 28 at CARSA sold out in less than 10 minutes.

Tickets went for sale at 9:30 a.m. and were offiicially gone by 10 a.m. said Ali Baggot, communications officer for the UVic Vikes.

However, the tickets were gone even sooner than that, and showed up on Usedvictoria.ca later in the morning.

Saanich resident Kevin Grout said he logged on to buy tickets site 15 minutes before the scheduled ticket release at 9:30 a.m. He waited in the “virtual waiting room” but by the time he got into the site at 9:40 a.m. it said “no tickets were available.”

Grout is now left to rely on the standing room only tickets which will be available for walk-up only fans at 5:30 p.m. on the Sept. 28, ahead of the game’s 7 p.m. start time. Those will be for sale at the CARSA Membership Services Counter, with the exact number still to be announced.

Brutally implemented and brutally disappointing @uvicvikes. Raps tix were sold out before most had meaningful chance to buy. Epic fail! — Nat Carnegie (@Nat_Carnegie) September 14, 2017

Others remained hopeful, taking to Usedvictoria.ca in hopes of luring a potential sale.

CARSA seats 2,100 people though the number for the 28th could vary slightly higher.

The intra-squad game is the only public viewing opportunity to see the Raptors during their training camp at UVic from Sept. 26 to 29 though there will be some closed-door clinics for local community basketball groups.

Proceeds from the game will support the local Golf for Kids Charity Classic, which directly supports a number of charities including the Help Fill a Dream Foundation and many others.

For more information on the Raptors intrasquad game visit govikesgo.com/raptors.