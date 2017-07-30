Gorge Swim Fest cancelled due to sewage spill

Township crews worked to clean up the spill, more robust efforts needed

The Gorge Swim Fest has been cancelled due to a sewage spill. Photo courtesy of John Roe.

The Gorge Swim Fest has been cancelled today (Sunday) due to a sewage spill.

On Saturday, a volume of sewage or some other noxious substance was found polluting the waters of Gorge Creek in the area of Kinsman Park.

Crews from the Township of Esquimalt made preliminary efforts to contain the spill, but more robust efforts will be needed to clean it up, according to a statement released by the Gorge Swim Fest Society early Sunday morning.

“As the Gorge Swim Fest is meant to be a celebration of the Gorge as a clean and safe place to swim, we cannot imagine carrying on with the swim fest today when we cannot say with confidence that the water is currently safe for swimming,” said the release.

The sixth annual swim fest includes music, food and of course, a swim in the Gorge Waterway.

The society hopes to reschedule the swim fest for another date in the summer.

