Greater Victoria Crimestoppers Most Wanted for Sept. 15

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the following individuals who were wanted as of Sept. 15, 2017.

Charlotte Georgina Joe is wanted for obstructing police, assault police officer, assault X2, breach of undertaking X2, failure to comply X2, fail to appear. Joe is a 33-year-old woman, five-foot-three, 130 lbs. with brown hair and brown eyes.

Alexander Nicholas Taylor-McCallum is wanted for breach UTA times three. Taylor McCallum is a 24-year-old male, six-feet-tall, 188 lbs., with black hair, brown eyes.

Jessie William LOUIE is wanted For: Assault with a Weapon times 2. Louie is a 37-year-old male, five-foot-nine, 196 lbs.. with brown hair and brown eyes.

Navleen NIJJAR is wanted for fail to comply, dsqualified driving times two, dangerous operation motor vehicle, breach UTA times two and theft under $5,000. Nijjar is a 39-year-old woman, five-foot-five, 150 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes.

Jeremy Brian MURDOCH is wanted for failure to comply with probation X2. Murdoch is a 27-year-old male, five-foot-nine, 186 lbs., with brown hair and green eyes.

George Clifford John RODGERS is wanted on a Canada wide warrant. The 49-year-old male is five-foot-seven, 161 lbs., with brown hair and blue eyes.