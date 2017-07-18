Greater Victoria residents invited to explore the legislature

The B.C. legislature will be open to the public from 5 to 7 p.m. today (Tuesday) B.C. GOVERNMENT photo

Greater Victoria residents will have the chance to check out parts of the legislature not normally open to the public Tuesday afternoon.

After the new NDP government is sworn in at Government House, premier John Horgan will speak in the legislature’s Hall of Honour around 5 p.m., after which time residents are invited to explore the building, including the library, and members and speakers hallways around the chamber – areas which are not normally open to the public.

“We are getting started right away, working hard to deliver on our commitments,” said Carole James, Victoria MLA and New Democrat spokesperson for transition. “We’re excited to invite people in to their legislature to talk with us and see where much of that work happens.”

The legislature will be open from 5 to 7 p.m.

