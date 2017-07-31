Greater Victoria veterans of the Korean War gather in Langford to commemorate anniversary

Armistice was declared on July 27, 1953 in what’s been called Canada’s Forgotten War

Vic Mumford and Gary Hall pause for a photo in between bites of bulgogi on Thursday at Zin Sushi in Langford. The two veterans of the Korean War were part of a group of roughly a dozen who commemorated the July 27 anniversary of the cease fire. (Joel Tansey/News Gazette staff)

A group of Greater Victoria veterans gathered in Langford last week to commemorate the anniversary of a ceasefire for what’s often been called Canada’s Forgotten War.

About a dozen Korean War vets had lunch at Zin Sushi on July 27 in recognition of the 64th anniversary of the armistice, which still hasn’t led to an official declaration of peace on the divided East Asian peninsula.

For Oak Bay’s Gary Hall, getting together with his fellow comrades continues to be special.

“We all have something in common. Most of us have known each other for years,” he said.

“As you get older, it’s wise to have social communication…it’s a healthy thing to do,” said Gordon Owen, also from Oak Bay.

Members of the Korean War Veterans Association meet monthly, but it’s clear that the ceasefire anniversary is a significant date for all of them.

Victoria’s Vic Mumford, Saanich’s Charles MacLean and Metchosin’s Ed Cooper were a few of the other veterans present for the lunch.

All agreed that they continue to feel a strong sense of gratitude from Koreans, both in Canada and abroad.

“I’ve been back to Korea three or four times and it’s almost embarrassing to walk down the main streets of any city because people will stop you to say thank you,” Owen said.

Jae-Im Kim of the Victoria Korean Community Association was also in attendance. Kim and the association offer support for veterans that may need extra assistance.

“I really want to be like their Korean daughter,” she said.

As for the food at the Korean-owned Zin Sushi, Mumford and Hall laughed in agreement that it’s best to avoid certain dishes at their age.

“Nowadays [I order] something not too spicy,” Hall said.

“I stay away from the kimchi,” Mumford laughed.

