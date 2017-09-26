Greater Victoria’s most wanted

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the following individuals who were wanted as of Sept. 26, 2017.

Christopher Johnny is wanted for assault, obstructing a police officer and causing a disturbance. Johnny is described as a 28-year-old male, five-foot-eight, 140 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Charlotte Georgina Joe is wanted for assaulting a police officer, obstructing a police officer, two counts of assault, two counts of breach of an undertaking and two counts of failing to appear. Joe is described as a 33-year-old female, five-foot-three, 130 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Tyson Kayes is wanted for break and enter, possession of break and enter tools and possession of stolen property. Kayes is described as a 37-year-old male, five-foot-11, 177 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

Nicholas Daniel Gelaude is wanted for breach of probation. Gelaude is described as a 29-year-old male, five-foot-nine, 159 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

Navleen Nijjar is wanted for two counts of driving while disqualified, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, theft under $5,000, two counts of breach of an undertaking and failing to comply. Nijjar is described as a 39-year-old female, five-foot-five, 150 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Alexander Nicholas Taylor-McCallum is wanted for three counts of breach of an undertaking. Taylor-McCallum is described as a 24-year-old male, six feet, 188 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on any of these individuals is asked to call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit the website victoriacrimestoppers.ca for more information. Crime Stoppers will pay a reward of up to $2,000 for information that leads to arrests or the seizure of property or drugs. All tips are guaranteed to be kept anonymous.