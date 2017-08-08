Greater Victoria’s most wanted for Aug. 8

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the following individuals who were wanted as of Aug. 8, 2017.

Jessie William Louie is wanted for two counts of assault with a weapon. Louie is described as a 37-year-old male, five-foot-nine, 196 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Shaun Clifford Wickens is wanted on a Canadawide warrant. Wickens is described as a 39-year-old male, five-foot-eight, 140 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

Matthew Gilbert Darlington is wanted for three counts of driving while prohibited and possession of a controlled substance. Darlington is described as a 42-year-old male, five-foot-11, 223 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Jeremy Brian Murdoch is wanted for two counts of failing to comply with probation. Murdoch is described as a 27-year-old male, five-foot-nine, 186 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes.

Lindsay Patricia Cooper is wanted for two counts of failing to comply with an order, failing to appear and breach of an undertaking. Cooper is described as a 29-year-old female, five-foot-three, 144 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Adrienne Hiebert is wanted for possession of a break-in instrument and breach of an undertaking. Hiebert is described as a 34-year-old female, five-foot-six, 130 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on any of these individuals is asked to call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit the website victoriacrimestoppers.ca for more information. Crime Stoppers will pay a reward of up to $2,000 for information that leads to arrests or the seizure of property or drugs. All tips are guaranteed to be kept anonymous.