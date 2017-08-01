Greater Victoria’s most wanted for the week of Aug. 1

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating these individuals.

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the following individuals who were wanted as of Aug. 1, 2017.

Christopher Corey Wilson is wanted for two counts of robbery, assault, unlawful confinement, two counts of use of an imitation firearm and break and enter. Wilson is described as a 30-year-old male, five-foot-eight, 180 pounds, with red hair and blue eyes.

Shaun Clifford Wickens is wanted on a Canadawide warrant. Wickens is described as a 39-year-old male, five-foot-eight, 140 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

Matthew Gilbert Darlington is wanted for three counts of driving while prohibited and possession of a controlled substance. Darlington is described as a 42-year-old male, five-foot-11, 223 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Navleen Nijjar is wanted for dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, two counts of driving while disqualified, theft under $5,000, failing to comply and two counts of breach of an undertaking. Nijjar is described as a 39-year-old female, five-foot-five, 150 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Angie Sam is wanted for theft under $5,000. Sam is described as a 31-year-old female, five-foot-three, 155 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

George Clifford John Rodgers is wanted on a Canadawide warrant. Rodgers is described as a 49-year-old male, five-foot-seven, 161 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information on any of these individuals is asked to call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit the website victoriacrimestoppers.ca for more information. Crime Stoppers will pay a reward of up to $2,000 for information that leads to arrests or the seizure of property or drugs. All tips are guaranteed to be kept anonymous.