Greater Victoria’s most wanted for the week of Aug. 22

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the following individuals who were wanted as of Aug. 22, 2017.

Jessie William Louie is wanted for two counts of assault with a weapon. Louie is described as a 37-year-old male, five-foot-nine, 196 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Steven James Hagen is wanted for possession of a controlled substance, breach of bail conditions and two counts of failing to comply with an order. Hagen is described as a 21-year-old male, five-foot-seven, 140 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Navleen Nijjar is wanted for two counts of driving while disqualified, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, theft under $5,000, two counts of breach of an undertaking and failing to comply. Nijjar is described as a 39-year-old female, five-foot-five, 150 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Richard Sauve-Laliberte is wanted for breach of an undertaking. Sauve-Laliberte is described as a 26-year-old male, five-foot-10, 181 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Peter James Salopree is wanted for failing to comply with probation. Salopree is described as a 32-year-old male, five-foot-nine, 210 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Gyslene Boisvert is wanted for breach of probation. Boisvert is described as a 27-year-old female, five-foot-seven, 115 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information on any of these individuals is asked to call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit the website victoriacrimestoppers.ca for more information. Crime Stoppers will pay a reward of up to $2,000 for information that leads to arrests or the seizure of property or drugs. All tips are guaranteed to be kept anonymous.