Greater Victoria’s most wanted for the week of July 11

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the following individuals who were wanted as of July 11, 2017.

Christopher Corey Wilson is wanted for robbery, assault, unlawful confinement and break and enter. Wilson is described as a 30-year-old male, five-foot-eight, 180 pounds, with red hair and blue eyes.

Michah Jair McClure is wanted for assault and uttering threats. McClure is described as a 38-year-old male, six-foot-one, 161 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

Matthew Gilbert Darlington is wanted for three counts of driving while prohibited and possession of a controlled substance. Darlington is described as a 42-year-old male, five-foot-11, 223 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Navleen Nijjar is wanted for dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, two counts of driving while disqualified, theft under $5,000, failing to comply and two counts of breach of an undertaking. Nijjar is described as a 39-year-old female, five-foot-five, 150 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Glen Ricky Kahpeepatow is wanted for failing to comply with an undertaking. Kahpeepatow is described as a 20-year-old male, five-foot-11, 190 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Tyler Rodney Westlake is wanted for being unlawfully at large. Westlake is described as a 29-year-old male, five-foot-11, 188 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.