Greater Victoria’s most wanted for the week of July 25

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the following individuals who were wanted as of July 25, 2017.

Christopher Corey Wilson is wanted for robbery, assault, unlawful confinement and break and enter. Wilson is described as a 30-year-old male, five-foot-eight, 180 pounds, with red hair and blue eyes.

Joey Benoit-Fiorita is wanted for three counts of fraud, two counts of forgery of a document and breach of an undertaking. Benoit-Fiorita is described as a 26-year-old male, six-foot-three, 190 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Matthew Gilbert Darlington is wanted for three counts of driving while prohibited and possession of a controlled substance. Darlington is described as a 42-year-old male, five-foot-11, 223 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Navleen Nijjar is wanted for dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, two counts of driving while disqualified, theft under $5,000, failing to comply and two counts of breach of an undertaking. Nijjar is described as a 39-year-old female, five-foot-five, 150 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Angie Sam is wanted for theft under $5,000. Sam is described as a 31-year-old female, five-foot-three, 155 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Tyler Rodney Westlake is wanted for being unlawfully at large. Westlake is described as a 29-year-old male, five-foot-11, 188 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on any of these individuals is asked to call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit the website victoriacrimestoppers.ca for more information. Crime Stoppers will pay a reward of up to $2,000 for information that leads to arrests or the seizure of property or drugs. All tips are guaranteed to be kept anonymous.