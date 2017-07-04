Greater Victoria’s most wanted for the week of July 4

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the following individuals

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the following individuals who were wanted as of July 4, 2017.

Matthew Gilbert Darlington is wanted for three counts of driving while prohibited and possession of a controlled substance. Darlington is described as a 42-year-old male, five-foot-11, 223 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Lorraine Anita Andrew is wanted for possession of stolen property and theft under $5,000. Andrew is described as a 50-year-old female, five-foot-four, 140 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes.

Kathleen Smith is wanted for theft under $5,000. Smith is described as a 26-year-old female, five-foot-three, 201 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Gary Dean Roy is wanted for breach of an undertaking. Roy is described as a 49-year-old male, five-foot-two, 126 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

Glen Ricky Kahpeepatow is wanted for failing to comply with an undertaking. Kahpeepatow is described as a 20-year-old male, five-foot-11, 190 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Angie Sam is wanted for theft under $5,000. Sam is described as a 31-year-old female, five-foot-three, 155 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on any of these individuals is asked to call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit the website victoriacrimestoppers.ca for more information. Crime Stoppers will pay a reward of up to $2,000 for information that leads to arrests or the seizure of property or drugs. All tips are guaranteed to be kept anonymous.