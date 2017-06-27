Greater Victoria’s most wanted for the week of June 27

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the following individuals

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the following individuals who were wanted as of June 27, 2017.

Christopher Corey Wilson is wanted for robbery, break and enter, assault, unlawful confinement and breach of recognizance. Wilson is described as a 30-year-old male, five-foot-eight, 180 pounds, with red hair and blue eyes.

Joey Benoit-Fiorita is wanted for three counts of fraud, two counts of forgery of a document and breach of an undertaking. Benoit-Fiorita is described as a 26-year-old male, six-foot-three, 190 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Wesley Joel Switzer is wanted for failing to comply with probation. Switzer is described as a 30-year-old male, five-foot-eight, 150 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes.

George Clifford John Rodgers is wanted on a Canadawide warrant. Rodgers is described as a 49-year-old male, five-foot-seven, 161 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

Lindsay Patricia Cooper is wanted for two counts of failing to comply with an order, failure to appear and breach of undertaking. Cooper is described as a 29-year-old female, five-foot-three, 144 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Peter James Salopree is wanted for two counts of fraud, use of a forged document, failure to appear and failing to comply with probation. Salopree is described as a 32-year-old male, five-foot-nine, 210 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on any of these individuals is asked to call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit the website victoriacrimestoppers.ca for more information. Crime Stoppers will pay a reward of up to $2,000 for information that leads to arrests or the seizure of property or drugs. All tips are guaranteed to be kept anonymous.