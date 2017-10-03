Greater Victoria’s most wanted for the week of Oct. 3

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the following individuals who were wanted as of Oct. 3, 2017.

Daniel Cecil McGee is wanted for possession of counterfeit currency. McGee is described as a 31-year-old male, five-foot-eight, 170 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes.

Jessie William Louie is wanted for two counts of assault with a weapon. Louie is described as a 37-year-old male, five-foot-nine, 196 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Charlotte Georgina Joe is wanted for assaulting a police officer, obstructing a police officer, two counts of assault, two counts of breach of an undertaking and two counts of failing to appear. Joe is described as a 33-year-old female, five-foot-three, 130 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Jason Douglas Waybrandt is wanted for uttering threats and breach of recognizance. Waybrandt is described as a 37-year-old male, six-foot-one, 180 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

Lindsay Patricia Cooper is wanted for two counts of failing to comply with an order and breach of an undertaking. Cooper is described as a 29-year-old female, five-foot-three, 144 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Navleen Nijjar is wanted for two counts of driving while disqualified, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, theft under $5,000, two counts of breach of an undertaking and failing to comply. Nijjar is described as a 39-year-old female, five-foot-five, 150 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on any of these individuals is asked to call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit the website victoriacrimestoppers.ca for more information. Crime Stoppers will pay a reward of up to $2,000 for information that leads to arrests or the seizure of property or drugs. All tips are guaranteed to be kept anonymous.