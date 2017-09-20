Greater Victoria’s most wanted for the week of Sept. 19

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the following individuals who were wanted as of Sept. 19, 2017.

Charlotte Georgina Joe is wanted for assaulting a police officer, obstructing a police officer, two counts of assault, two counts of breach of an undertaking and two counts of failing to appear. Joe is described as a 33-year-old female, five-foot-three, 130 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Tyson Kayes is wanted for break and enter, possession of break and enter tools and possesion of stolen property. Kayes is described as a 37-year-old male, five-foot-11, 177 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

Lindsay Patricia Cooper is wanted for two counts of failing to comply, failing to appear and breach of undertaking. Cooper is described as a 29-year-old female, five-foot-three, 144 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Nicholas Daniel Gelaude is wanted for breach of probation. Gelaude is described as a 29-year-old male, five-foot-nine, 159 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

Navleen Nijjar is wanted for two counts of driving while disqualified, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, theft under $5,000, two counts of breach of an undertaking and failing to comply. Nijjar is described as a 39-year-old female, five-foot-five, 150 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Glen Ricky Kahpeepatow is wanted for mischief and failing to comply with an undertaking. Kahpeepatow is described as a 20-year-old male, five-foot-11, 190 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.