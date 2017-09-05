Greater Victoria’s most wanted for the week of Sept. 5

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the following individuals who were wanted as of Sept. 5, 2017.

Navleen Nijjar is wanted for two counts of driving while disqualified, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, theft under $5,000, two counts of breach of an undertaking and failing to comply. Nijjar is described as a 39-year-old female, five-foot-five, 150 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Tyler Julian Hart is wanted on a Canadawide warrant for being unlawfully at large. Hart is described as a 27-year-old male, five-foot-10, 146 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Jeremy Brian Murdoch is wanted for two counts of failing to comply with probation. Murdoch is described as a 27-year-old male, five-foot-nine, 186 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes.

Gyslene Boisvert is wanted for breach of probation. Boisvert is described as a 27-year-old female, five-foot-seven, 115 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes.

George Clifford John Rodgers is wanted on a Canadawide warrant. Rodgers is described as a 49-year-old male, five-foot-seven, 161 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

Glen Ricky Kahpeepatow is wanted for failing to comply with an undertaking. Kahpeepatow is described as a 20-year-old male, five-foot-11, 190 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.