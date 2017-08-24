Grid search in dead body investigation underway

Police dig through the dirt on the north-west corner of S. J. Willis Education Centre on Thursday afternoon where a body was found on the grounds earlier this week. (Lauren Boothby/VICTORIA NEWS)

Police began a grid search of the school grounds Thursday afternoon as the investigation continues into the body discovered earlier this week.

Officers wore masks, sifted soil samples, cut brush and dug through the dirt on the north-west side of S. J. Willis Education Centre near the corner of Blanshard Street and Topaz Avenue.

Reports of a sudden death brought VicPD to the scene shortly before 4:00 p.m on Tuesday. VIIMCU, VicPD Major Crime Detectives, the Forensic Identification Section and the Crowd Management Unit Search Team are all involved in the investigation.

Officers have since taped the area off and aren’t letting anyone on the school grounds.

The RCMP have not released further information on the cause of death or identity of the deceased.

