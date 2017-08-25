GVPL launches new website

The new happy brain logo in the middle of the lobby of the Central location of the GVPL. (Lauren Boothby/VICTORIA NEWS)

If you think the library is just a place to check out books, the Greater Victoria Public Library wants to change that.

On Tuesday, the GVPL launched a new website to make accessing information and resources easier, and what better spokesperson for learning than a brain.

Think you know all there is to know about libraries? Let the new https://t.co/qEN2KJGiS2 change your mind: https://t.co/p3KLZJ2vmG — GVPL (@gvpl) August 22, 2017

Visitors to the new site will find an animated pink brain that introduces you to the electronic library where it charges itself with knowledge, just like your own brain grows by reading books and ‘downloading’ information.

The library has been working on the new site design since late 2016, testing the beta site in the community prior to the launch. The new design is more mobile-friendly, and includes new services like: signing up for a library card, booking study and meeting rooms, easier catalogue searches, and reading list recommendations.

Jessica Woolard, communications officer for the library, said the design is meant to be more intuitive.

“Our aim was to make it easier to discover new things,” she said.

Woolard said the library found some of its members were not previously aware of the services they offer. With the new site, Woolard hopes people will be more inclined to borrow one of the culture and recreation passes, or learn a new skill with lynda.com.

All you need to access the new site is an internet connection and a brain that needs feeding.

Visit gvpl.ca to get started.