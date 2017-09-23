Harper wins Saanich byelection

Karen Harper has won the byelection to fill the seat left empty since the death of Vic Derman

Karen Harper squeaked out a narrow victory over Rebecca Mersereau in the Saanich byelection to fill the seat left vacant by the death of Coun. Vic Derman in March.

Preliminary results have Harper with 2,340 votes, ahead of Mersereau with 2,238, followed by Nathalie Chambers with 1,856, Michael Geoghegan 863, Ned Taylor 597, Rob Wickson 577, Shawn Newby 465, Marsha Henderson 334, Keith Davidoff 163 and Art Pollard 83.

“Thank you, Saanich,” Harper tweeted shortly after Saanich posted the unofficial results. “I am humbled and honoured by the faith you have placed in me,” she said. “Such a great field of candidates,” she said in a second tweet shortly later. “I hope everybody will be running against next year. Saanich will be the winner.”

Harper’s victory comes after a campaign during which she promised to rescind the controversial Environmental Development Permit (EDPA) bylaw and restore financial accountability. A long-time council watchdog with experience at the community association level, Harper has been among the most persistent critics of the EDPA.

As the former senior vice-president of the B.C. Pension Corporation, and as a member of a federal committee that helped the Canada Revenue Agency create efficiencies in their business processes and pension plans, Harper is also familiar with financial issues, a familiarity she has used in her work as a director with the local Grumpy Taxpayer$ of Victoria and Amalgamation Yes.

Harper joins council with little more than one left until the 2018 general municipal election. Two issues immediately confront Harper: the fate of the EDPA following the release of a report and the public’s reaction to the employment status and salary of Saanich’s top cop.

The public heard less than two weeks before the election that Saanich paid Chief Constable Bob Downie $378,790 following his retirement on July 31, only to rehire him as a contractor for two years (plus an option year), with an annual salary of about $222,711 plus benefits, vacation, leaves of absence and expense reimbursements.

Mayor Richard Atwell has defended the payment, which has drawn considerable criticism from the media and the public.

For Mersereau, Saturday’s second-place marked the second narrow defeat. In 2014, she came within 30 votes of tying Coun. Leif Wergeland for the final spot on council.

A geographic break-down suggests that Harper received most of her winning margin in the Gordon Head area, where the polling station at the Gordon Head Recreation Centre showed her having won 144 more votes than Mersereau.

The Gordon Head Recreation was also the subject of criticsm from one at least one caller to the Saanich News, who complained long wait times in casting her ballot.

Updates to follow